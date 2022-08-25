Florida State football team continues to work towards Saturday's season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the Florida State football team, the countdown to kickoff rolls on. Saturday night, the Seminoles make their 2022 debut against Duquesne as they look to win their first season opener since 2016.

Head coach Mike Norvell informing the media Wednesday that linebacker Stephen Dix is out for the season due to injury. Despite the loss, this team is looking ahead towards Saturday, and coach likes where they are as they continue to do that.

"I thought we had good competition on both sides of the ball," he said. "We're still getting a lot of good on good work just to keep the speed and guys that are pushing to find what their role is going to be come Saturday night. I thought it was a good workday. There are still some things we'll have to clean up as we get into tomorrow and Friday, but I like the continued progression."

Kick-off for the Noles is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.