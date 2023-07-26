Florida State football talks expectations at ACC Kickoff Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In less than two months, Doak Campbell Stadium will be rocking. With big time players coming back, the Florida State football team has high expectations heading into this year. They talked about those expectations Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff, and how they're working to fulfill them.

"This is a team that cares a lot about what they represent, being a Florida State Seminole," said head coach Mike Norvell. "I appreciate them for that. I'm excited to kick off this season."

A season that has a lot of folks talking.

"There's a lot of expectations with us," said quarterback Jordan Travis. "It's one thing when you get on the field, all those expectations disappear when that ball is kicked off. We just have to keep the main thing the main thing and give it all we have every single day."

"Obviously we want championships," added Jared Verse, a defensive end for the Seminoles. "We want to win ACC, National Championships, but I want to reach our full potential as a team, because if we do that, the sky is the limit."

This is a team that finished 10-3 last year, the Seminoles first ten win season since 2016. Florida State is also coming off their first bowl game win since 2017, and that's success they're looking to build on in 2023.

"We talk a lot as a football team that it's always about the work," said Norvell. "To see guys that embrace the challenge, they truly care about who they get to do it with, and who they get to represent, it provides a great deal of excitement for the season that's ahead and the experiences we'll get to go through."

That buy in is what has many players back for another year.

"These two guys right here came back, coaching staff was back, Fabian Lovett came back, all these guys came back," said Verse. "I had a feeling I was going to come back. I'm not done yet here."

"They love pushing to be their best and when you see that show up, I think that works to carry over what you see on the field," said Norvell. "We're trying to take another step along our journey to where we're going."

The Seminoles kick off fall camp next week. Their first game is Sunday, September 3rd when they face LSU in Orlando.

