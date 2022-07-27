Florida State football set to kick off fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team makes their 2022 debut August 27th. It's an early start, but for a team with something to prove, it's a welcome start. The work towards debut day begins Wednesday when the Seminoles kick off fall camp.

This is a team that has missed out on a bowl game the past two seasons, and they were a play or two away from winning a few more games last year. They've been working all off season to fix those mistakes, and heading into camp, head coach Mike Norvell likes what he's seen. From gains in the weight room to gains in leadership, they're starting camp on the right note. Now, coach is ready to see that competition carry over into the next couple of weeks.

"The competitive sense of urgency to establish themselves is definitely there, and it was there in the meetings in the summer and it was there with what they were doing in the weight room, what they were doing in all aspects of our training," he said Tuesday. "Now we get a chance to go out there and put it consistently on the field because being competitive is one thing, consistently performing to the standard is another thing. That's one of the things we've really tried to emphasize in our football team is that the consistency has to show up."

Consistency is something this team looks to improve on as well. The experience on a team that was once one of the youngest in college football is what coach is hoping gets them there.

"I would have loved to come and flip a switch, but you have to be able to point to it too," he said. "That's what's been great for our program, is you look at the returning production, you look at the guys that have been there, good and bad. They get to point to all the experiences that led up to that and the lessons that have been learned. Now it's the application to be more consistent. It's not a blind shot. They know what they need to do. Now they have to go out there and do it."

If you want to talk about consistency at a position?

Look no further than the quarterback spot. Jordan Travis is the guy. After transferring from Louisville after his freshman season, waiting his turn, and winning the quarterback battle last season, Travis heads into this year QB1 for the Noles.

It's a position he has rightfully earned.

"Anybody can say that they're confident, but when you've had the experience, when you've shown what you can do, and when you believe in how you're growing, it's just a different experience," said Norvell.

"His comfort level has just shown strides as it should," added offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. "He went through the normal process of a developing quarterback. He struggled early with things he couldn't do, now he can, and now he's a leader. Now he's out there checking the plays and changing the script. It becomes a Jordan Travis offense because it's built to fit play makers."

