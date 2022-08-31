Florida State football set for Sunday night showdown against LSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team got back to work on this Tuesday, as that big match-up with LSU is now less than five nights away.

This team knows what's at stake. It's a big prime time game, on a big stage inside the Superdome. They know how big this moment is and head Coach Mike Norvell has made that crystal clear.

The goal is a 2-0 start and come Sunday, and this team will be fired up and ready to go.

"When you play on this stage, in this primetime, I mean it's exciting, I mean if you're not excited to play in this game and coach in this game go do something else," he laughed. "This is really, like this is awesome, I'm fired up for it, but in that moment can you still maintain the focus, the discipline, the details and I've got confidence that our guys are going to respond and it's one of the reasons that we coach the way that we coach to help prepare them for some of those things that might arise."

Kick-off is set for 7:30 Sunday night in Valdosta.