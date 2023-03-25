Florida State football set for first scrimmage of the spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, the Florida State football team scrimmages for the first time.

Head coach Mike Norvell said he likes the effort from his team as they closed out day five of spring practice Thursday night. There's a lot of competition, and coach said Saturday's scrimmage is going to be heavy in situational work, and coach is ready to see how what they've done so far translates into Saturday.

"We'll go more situations Saturday, then the second one will be a little more letting it flow," said Norvell. "We'll get quality work in, but I want to make sure we get a lot of situations coming out of Saturday."

Florida State's spring game is April 15th.