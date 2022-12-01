FSU football returns to the practice field with a bowl game on their minds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2019, the Florida State football team is playing past November. The Seminoles are bowl eligible. Where they'll end up is to be determined, but this team has a chance to lock in a ten win season, and even better? They get to practice for a few more weeks.

Florida State returned on the field for the first time Wednesday since their win over Florida. Some guys have decisions to make on their future. Will they declare for the NFL Draft. Will they play in this upcoming bowl game? Head coach Mike Norvell is respectful of their choices, but notes this team has work to do as well.

"Some guys have choices ahead of them, but today provided an opportunity to improve, focus on fundamentals, focus on that growth," he said Wednesday. "I've sat down and with the meetings I've had on this team, it's a really good group. I'm proud of them for what they've done through the course of the season, excited for the work we have ahead, and we'll continue to push on that."

Jammie Robinson said Wednesday he will play in Florida State's bowl game, and Jared Verse said he has plans too as well.