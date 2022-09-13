Florida State football rested and ready after bye week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sometimes a bye week, comes at the perfect time, and even though Florida State has only played two games this season, head coach Mike Norvell loves their schedule.

"I talked a lot about the toughness that our guys put on display and being able to prepare themselves for the last game, so it was good to have a little bit of time for them to heal up, and it was good," he said.

The Seminoles had the weekend off. Coach said it may be early in the season, but remember, before those two games came four weeks of a tough fall camp.

It's kind of a weird week for Florida State, as they play Friday night at Louisville, and after taking a few days off, the Seminoles are reset and ready to get after it.

"It's critical that we take those massive steps forward through all the game experience that we've had and the things we've learned over the first six weeks of camp and the first two games, now we have to get better," he said. "That's been a big thing we've been pushing the players with and they embrace that and they understand. They'll be times later in the season, the second bye will probably be a little bit less physicality, but we have to continue to build that mindset."

Florida State's match-up at Louisville is set for a 7:30 kick of Friday night.