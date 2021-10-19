Florida State football refreshed after bye week, ready for Homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is feeling refreshed and reenergized after a bye week. Now the fun begins as it's homecoming week for the Seminoles as they get ready for UMass riding a two game winning streak.

Fans are eager to see how this team responds, and for Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell the week off was a breath of fresh air to get his guys healthy and for his staff to hit the recruiting trail. It was well needed time away from the practice field, but it also gave Norvell time to evaluate where he needs to see growth for his team moving into the second half of the season.

"There's been a lot of self-evaluation over the course of this season each week," he said Monday. "That happens in times you have success and also probably more magnified in times of coming up short or failure, but obviously any bye week you get to take a big picture viewpoint of that and we're able to get that done. I think we're moving in the right direction in what we're asking our guys to do."

Saturday's homecoming match-up between UMass and Florida State is set for noon.