Florida State football ready for the spotlight against Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in two years, Doak Campbell Stadium will be at full capacity Sunday night. Florida State hosts Notre Dame under the lights in a nationally televised game.

it's a moment head coach Mike Norvell has been looking forward to, as it will his first time in Doak as head coach of this football program with a full house. Notre Dame comes into Tallahassee as a top ten program, and facing the Irish will be a challenge. Norvell acknowledges it's a big week, but one this program has been working towards.

"As we go through our fall camp, we talk about why we go to Jacksonville, why do you put your guys in different situations? I want them to be confident in their response, especially when they cannot what's going on around them," he said. "Sunday night, we need a great crowd. We need a great atmosphere, and our guys, it's about the play that's in front of them and not to get carried away or distracted by the things on the outside."

There has no clear cut starter at quarterback that has emerged out of fall camp, and Norvell has not named which of the two, McKenzie Milton or Jordan Travis, will be under center to open the 2021 campaign. In his press conference Tuesday, the second year head coach still not giving a definitive answer as to who will get that first snap.

"I'm really excited about that quarterback room and the competition we have," he said. "The versatility of skill sets which these guys bring. But we're always going to explore each opportunity of how we can put our playmakers into a position to be able to shine in a variety of different ways. So I'm excited about that room and what they bring to this offense."

Norvell said over 90% of the team is either vaccinated or in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Sunday's game starts at 7:30 and can be watched on ABC 27.