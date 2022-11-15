Florida State football playing with confidence as final two games approach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team became bowl eligible with their win over Miami, and on Saturday, they closed out their ACC slate with a win over Syracuse, finishing conference play 5-3, good enough for second in the Atlantic Division.

Head coach Mike Norvell said it's not where they wanted to finish, but it's a testament to this team's growth. In just three year's time, this program has gone from 3-6 to 7-3, and they still have two games to go. This is a group that's playing with confidence. This defense hasn't given up a touchdown in their last two games, and head coach Mike Norvell chops it all up to everything this group has gone through.

"It's a choice that has to be made, but it's also when you see the benefits of a heightened level of the way you're getting yourself ready to go out there and execute, especially being on the road and facing some challenging things you know will show up," he said Monday. "I think our guys have build confidence with the experience they've had."

Louisiana and Florida are the Seminoles final two games of the regular season. Kick-off against the Ragin Cajuns Saturday is set for noon inside Doak.

