Florida State football kicks off two days of practice in Jacksonville Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is practicing at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville through Friday. It's an opportunity head coach Mike Norvell says is a chance for his team to bond. Coach said practicing away from home is something he's done throughout his coaching career, and giving this group a chance of scenery and seeing how they respond is what he's looking forward to.

"We're going to have to do the same thing as we go and play on the road this year," siad Norvell Thursday. "It prepares you for what's ahead."

"I would say it's a good change. It's a little bit of adversity," added quarterback Jordan Travis. "It's kind of like a game. We travel to away games and we have to be able to perform in locations we're not used to. We're just tying to push and that's all it is."

The Seminoles will return home on Saturday, where they will scrimmage Saturday night.