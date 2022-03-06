Florida State football kicks off spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football is back on the gridiron as the Noles kicked off their first day of spring practice Saturday morning. A day head coach Mike Norvell and his team have been counting down the days for.

Over the next 15 practices FSU will establish a foundation that they hope will help get this program back to the winning ways of the past. It’s a short period of time for football fans to get their pigskin-fix in. But Norvell emphasized how crucial it is for his team to be locked in over the course of the next month. Because every minute is important for the direction he wants Florida State pushing towards.

“Everyday they have to push each other. And they have to compete with each other. And as we’ve gone through tour of duty there’s been times where we’ve tried to create and develop the competition. Which is something that has to be a daily focus but also the encouragement," said Norvell. "And what I love is you see the competitive spirit of someone go one on one and even if someone gets beat they’re pissed about it. But they’re still encouraging that person they're going against in a sense that they know it’s going to make them better.”