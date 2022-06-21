Florida State football hosted youth camp Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a little over two months, the Florida State football team makes their 2022 debut. Monday night, the Seminole coaching staff took a little break from the summer grind to give back to the kids, as Florida State football hosted their youth camp.

For two hours, kids from second through eighth grade learned skills of the game from the coaching staff and players, a chance to learn from the guys they see on TV Saturdays in the fall. Head coach Mike Norvell admitted this is one of his favorite camps they put on, so we asked him who had more fun, the coaches or the kids?

"I would be hard pressed to find somebody that enjoys it more than I do," he laughed. "It's what it's all about, being able to teach, being able to coach and see kids have fun and enjoy a wonderful evening here at Florida State. I love watching our players coach and I love seeing their interactions and it's just a great night for all of us and everyone that got a chance to be a part of this great camp."