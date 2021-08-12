Florida State football heads to Jacksonville ahead of first team scrimmage Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football is on the move. Starting Thursday the team will spend two days at the University of North Florida for what head coach Mike Norvell is hoping to be a chemistry building opportunity.

It’ll give the Noles a chance to button a few things up before Saturday’s inter-squad scrimmage back here in Tallahassee. Along with building that team cohesiveness. Norvell wants to see his guys respond to competing outside their home elements as a gauntlet of a road schedule this season awaits them.

“No we’re going to be going to a different place where we have no control of anything that’s around us. I like that because there’s going to be five times we go on the road this year where we’re not going to be able to control the atmosphere," Norvell said.

"We’re not going to be able to control what situation we might find ourselves in. Whatever occurs we have to be able to respond as a team. And this is what it’s about. Relationship building, being a little uncomfortable. Sleeping in a different bed," he added. "And we still have to go out there and perform at an elite level.”

FSU kicks off the season September 5th at home against Notre Dame.

