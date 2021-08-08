Florida State football has 'very productive' first day of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day one for the Florida State football team is in the books. Two practices, one for the veterans, and one for the newcomers. After a season like everyone experienced in 2020, it was safe to say the Seminoles were a little more thankful for this year. For Florida State, with consistency in their staff, and with everyone another year older, there's a lot to look forward too, and the work to make it happen started Saturday morning.

"You can do as much conditioning as you want, but football conditioning it hits different," said linebacker Amari Gainer. "In Florida it's hot. I feel like we got a lot of good work in. Defense came out and showed out. Offense had some good plays too, so it was a great day."

"I just felt good getting back in pads again and our helmets, getting out competing with each other and learning from the coaches," said running back Jashaun Corbin. "It was good."

Practices are split for the first three days. Consistency is what this team is looking for, and as this young team looks to continue to grow, that's what they're focused on.

"We focus on that every morning. Getting 1% better,: said Corbin. "Even in the summertime, putting days together and coming out here in the fall, being consistent everyday."

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this team, but overall, head coach Mike Norvell pretty happy with his team's effort.

"Some things you're hopeful to see, and then obviously a lot of things we're going to have to continue to focus on and continue to clean up as we move forward through fall camp," he said after practice. "All in all, I thought it was a very productive day one."

Florida State has two more days of split practices before hitting the field as one full team next week. September 5th is game one, and their home debut, against Notre Dame.