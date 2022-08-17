Florida State football gets back to work after two days off practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After two days off from practice, the Florida State football team was back at it Tuesday morning.

The Seminoles are looking to build off Saturday night's scrimmage as kick-off quickly approaches. Head coach Mike Norvell, shouting out quarterback Jordan Travis, praising his performance Saturday. Coach also made note of running back Lawrance Toafili, calling him the team's most improved player. On the flip side, coach did announce that running back CJ Campbell is out for the season.

As debut day nears, for this team, it's about continuing to build off what coach liked this weekend.

"I like the attitude and the mentality of what I saw," he said. "There in person, I thought it showed up on film, seeing just the effort, the pursuit, the sense of urgency. I thought we tackled better, still have to improve, but the speed of our defense is something I really liked and I see that growth within that unity."

Kick-off for the Seminoles is in less than two weeks on August 27th.