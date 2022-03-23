Florida State football gets back to work after spring break layoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring Break is officially over for the Florida State football team, which means it's time to get back to work.

The countdown to April 9th's spring same is officially on, but taking eleven days off means you gotta kick the dust off, which is something head coach Mike Norvell talked about Tuesday afternoon after the Seminoles wrapped up their first practice back after that break.

"It was good to get back out there after spring break. I thought we had a really solid work day," he said. "There were some things that showed up, continuing to push and get back into the flow of it. Working on building those positive habits and the consistency of that. We got to get back in the groove of getting that cleaned up so it becomes a part of our identity and who we are, but all in all I thought it was a productive day."

Florida State will hold their first closed scrimmage of the spring season on Saturday.