Florida State football credits hard work for big win at North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State can take a breath as the enter a bye week, and heading into one coming off back to back wins? Not a bad way to enter it. For the Seminoles to get to this point after an 0-4 start credits the hard work this team has been putting in.

"We played good football on Saturday because we prepared to play good football and we were able to execute that," said head coach Mike Norvell Monday of the win over North Carolina. "When we were down 10-0 it wasn't, 'yay this is exciting,' no, you just continue to trust to do what you do and I thought our guys applied that well. Having a bye week, as long as we do the things necessary here this week, we'll be prepared to come back on game week ready to go up and continue to improve."

The proof is in the win column, but they still have a lot of work to do.

"We wanted to take control of that game," added Norvell. "The physicality, the toughness, the mindset of how our guys responded after being down 10-0, I'm just proud of our team. I think we're getting better, it's a continued work in progress. We have a lot of things we have to improve on, but our guys prepared last week well and they were able to execute well on game day, so proud of them."

The Seminoles return to action on October 23rd when they host UMass for Homecoming. Kick-off is set for 12 noon.