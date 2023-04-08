Florida State football continues to work as spring game approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team closed out spring practice for the week Thursday, giving the guys a bit of an Easter break before hitting it hard next week.

Next Saturday is the Seminoles spring game, as there is just two practices to go before that debut. There's work to be done, and head coach Mike Norvell said the reality is they have to continue to get better every day.

"I thought our guys responded this week with good work," he said after practice Thursday. "I thought out on the field Tuesday there were some swings there defensively that were good, but I thought our offense had a really good day. It's all good work. As long as they continue to get better, they'll accomplish what they need to accomplish."

Florida State spring game is set for April 15th at 4:00.