Florida State football continues to work ahead of regular season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is cruising along in summer workouts. Heading into a season that's already generating a lot of hype, they're trying to stay focused on the task at hand, getting bigger, faster, and stronger ahead of the upcoming season.

"I feel like it's the same mindset," said quarterback Jordan Travis. "It's all about the work, especially in the off season. That's all we do is work. All those new guys are coming in and we're buying into the program. You can feel them just gelling day by day. They're all great kids and great players."

As we enter year four of the Mike Norvell era in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are picked by many to be one of the top teams in the country. This team, coming off a 10-3 year after four straight losing seasons, but this team is not paying attention to any of it, they know they have work to do.

"We have big expectations, but there's no pressure because the teammates that we have, the chemistry we have, the bonding that we have, we keep building the team chemistry," said running back Trey Benson.

"We just have to focus on the day in front of us," added Travis. "We can't get too far ahead and think about championships. When it comes to the season, we have to focus on the game in front of us and the practice in front of us. That's the mindset we always have to have."

Florida State opens the season Sunday, September 3rd in Orlando when they face LSU.

