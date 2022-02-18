Florida State football, cheerleading give back with Boys & Girls Club of Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Giving back to the community is a cornerstone in the Florida State football program. And on Friday the Noles did just that for the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend. Members of FSU's football team and cheerleaders spent their afternoon playing some good old fashioned kickball on top of other activities. And for hometown guys like linebacker Amari Gainer, it felt good to see some familiar faces.

“The kids come out and it’s the same kids that we gave back too at the Big Man, Big Heart foundation," says linebacker Amari Gainer. "So it’s great to see those same kids out here having fun and being a positive role model.

“I think it speaks to the purpose of the team and the values we have as a program. We have program up high in terms of what we consider how we spend our time. It’s no sweat of our backs," adds FSU tight end Cam McDonald. "It’s actually a service to us that we get to be out here among the people.”

Florida State football kicks off Spring Practice on March 5th.