Florida State football caps off spring season with Garnet & Gold Spring Game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State football team hosted its 2021 Garnet & Gold Spring Game inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening, as 14,329 fans saw the team showcase its progress through the spring.

The Seminole offense featured three quarterbacks that combined for 245 yards through the air with two touchdowns, one each by Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.

Freshman receivers Bryan Robinson and Malik McClain led all pass catchers, as each scored a touchdown. McClain opened the scoring with a touchdown reception from Travis, and Robinson put the next touchdown on the board from Milton. McClain also added a highlight sideline catch on a pass from Milton later in the first quarter.

Lawrance Toafili, Treshaun Ward and Deonte’ Sheffield paced FSU’s running game during the scrimmage. All three posted an average of at least 6.8 yards per carry and none of the trio had a rush for negative yardage.

The defense also made plays as all three levels made major contributions. The defensive line, led by Jermaine Johnson and Dennis Briggs, Jr., created pressure while the linebackers showcased solid tackling and the defensive backs posted one interception, made by true freshman Kevin Knowles II, and four additional pass breakups.

