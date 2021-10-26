Florida State football building confidence as they turn attention towards Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is beginning to see the confidence build within his team. The proof is on the field as they have less penalties and more discipline. The result? A three game win streak.

Florida State now has a road trip to who Norvell calls the best tackling team they've faced this season in Clemson. It's a game the Seminoles know is a big one, even in a year where Clemson isn't the Clemson we've seen in the past.

The Tigers have been the standard in the ACC and this weekend is absolutely a test as Florida State measures where they are week in, and week out.

"We've seen some positives, we've seen some confidence that's being built," said Norvell on Monday. "You know the stat line, how many games it's been that we've won there in a row, whatever the odds say. None of that stuff really matters to this team, other then the opportunity. Are you going to let that effect your performance this week or are you going to prepare and do the things necessary to go put yourself in the best position to achieve success."

Kick-off for Saturday's game at Death Valley kickoff is at 3:30.

