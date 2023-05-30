Florida State football announces transfer of Keon Coleman from Michigan State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University athletics announced Tuesday that Keon Coleman, a wide receiver, has signed to join the FSU football program.

Coleman arrives to Tallahassee from Michigan State University with two years eligibility remaining.

Coleman, of Opelousas, Louisiana, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

“I am excited for Keon Coleman to be joining the Nole Family,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He is a productive playmaker who has already showcased his immense talents at the collegiate level. He brings size, speed and an aggressive mindset to our receiver position. He is an ideal fit with our program built for playmakers, and his unique skillset will help us continue to field one of the most explosive offenses in college football.”

FSU athletics noted during his time at East Lansing, Coleman appeared in 22 games with 12 starts at Michigan State and made 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns and named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 after catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.