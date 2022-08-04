Florida State football adds Feaster to roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of Malik Feaster, a graduate transfer defensive back, on Thursday.

“We are excited to add Malik to our football program,” Norvell said. “He brings versatility on the field and a tremendous amount of collegiate experience that will help him contribute. He’s showcased play-making ability in every aspect of his game, and he immediately adds more quality competition to our defensive backs group.”

Feaster is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds from Toccoa, Georgia.

He played in 40 games during his four seasons at Jacksonville State, which is a Football Championship Subdivision (Division I-AA) program.