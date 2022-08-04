Watch Now
Florida State football adds Feaster to roster

Played at Jacksonville State last four seasons
Darion Williamson, Malik Feaster
Phil Sears/AP
Florida State wide receiver Darion Williamson (21) stiff arms Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster (18) after catching a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Darion Williamson, Malik Feaster
Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 17:31:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of Malik Feaster, a graduate transfer defensive back, on Thursday.

“We are excited to add Malik to our football program,” Norvell said. “He brings versatility on the field and a tremendous amount of collegiate experience that will help him contribute. He’s showcased play-making ability in every aspect of his game, and he immediately adds more quality competition to our defensive backs group.”

Feaster is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds from Toccoa, Georgia.

He played in 40 games during his four seasons at Jacksonville State, which is a Football Championship Subdivision (Division I-AA) program.

