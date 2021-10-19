Florida State focused on task at hand as they prepare for UMass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is coming off a bye week as they turn their attention towards UMass, and it's a big weekend for the Seminoles as it's homecoming week.

The Noles have six games to go on their schedule, and all the big rivalries, Clemson, Miami, and Florida, are included in those six. Don't think for a minute this team is looking ahead though, as the focus is on getting a homecoming with this weekend against the Minutemen.

"The thing I believe we've all learned is that you have to maximize the one in front of you," said head coach Mike Norvell. "We are a very young football team. We're a football team where everyday matters, every practice matters. As we continue to embrace that, and as we've applied that throughout the course of the season, you see us playing better."

Kick-off against UMass is at noon on Saturday.