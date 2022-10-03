Florida State focused on fixing mistakes ahead of road trip to NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — They made the mistakes, now the Florida state football team has to learn from them.

Penalties, missed opportunities and not being able to stop the run are all factors head coach Mike Norvell acknowledges were reasons the Seminoles lost to Wake Forest Saturday.

"It physically makes me sick when we come up short," he said Monday during his weekly press conference. "For us to have the lessons that were learned there Saturday afternoon, we have to apply the lessons and we have to go get better."

They have to make those fixes quick, as Florida State hits the road this weekend to face 14th ranked NC State. Coach notes expectations are always high at Florida State, and he's disappointed they couldn't get the win, but now they can't let it dictate what happens next.

"What I want to see is I want to see ownership," he said. "I want to see ownership from myself, from coaches, from players. What are the things that contributed to that. It all falls on me, everything that we do within the program. You have to be able to self reflect on all things that have occurred up to this point and why did we not go out there and be able to capitalize on the opportunity that we had."

Saturday's game against the Wolfpack kicks at 8:00.