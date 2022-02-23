Florida State, Florida A&M softball set to square off Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team is a perfect 10-0 on the year and coming off a stellar weekend where they topped five ranked teams in four days.

Florida A&M has played several top notch programs to begin their season, teams like Duke and Louisville. On Wednesday, the two Tallahassee programs face each other, their first of two scheduled games this season.

For the two hometown teams to face off is a special game for the players, and for the fans, alike.

"I love the fact that we have this community game," said Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda. "I think tomorrow is our community day and we get to honor the community in that sense. FAM's always been a very competitive program, they go out and play everybody."

"You have fans that they're Florida State fans, but they love to watch FAMU play, or you have FAMU fans that love to see Florida State play, so it's great to bring the whole community together," added FAMU head coach Constance Orr. "The girls love it because they talk throughout the year. Just going there and being able to match up with them is very exciting for us."

Wednesday's match-up is set for 6:00 at Florida State. They face each other again on March 1st at Florida A&M.