Florida State fans make trip to OKC, excited for Women's College World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The wait is over, as it's game day for the Florida State softball team. The Seminoles open up the Women's College World Series Thursday against UCLA and the Garnet and Gold are being represented well in Oklahoma City.

A lot of fans made the trip, and are ready to cheer this team on as they chase their second national title. Parents of players are included in that trip. They admit it's stressful being a mom and dad in the stands, but they say this team is focused and they're expecting a good game between two good programs.

"It's going to be an electric environment," said Ed Davis, whose daughter Cassidy was on the 2018 team that won the National Championship. "We're obviously fingers crossed and all we can bring to the table and the stands is a hearty go Noles, but I know our kids are ready for it and I look forward to a fantastic game."

"Everybody's in the right spirits and mood and it's been a lot of fun," added Hugh Tomlinson, whose daughter Maegan grew up in Tallahassee and attended Chiles. "We have a big crowd here to celebrate and wait for tonight's game. We're undefeated when I'm wearing this gray hat so we're going to keep wearing this and get the wins tonight, get the win tomorrow night and keep playing."

Game time with the Bruins is set for a 9:30 p.m. first pitch.