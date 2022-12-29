Florida State fans happy with state of the program before big bowl match-up

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team faces Oklahoma Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl, where a win would give the Seminoles their first 10-win season since 2016.

This fan base has waited a long time to not just get back in a bowl game, but seal up that tenth win, and they're more than ready to cheer the Seminoles in this game.

To be back in the national spotlight is something Florida State football fans have waited a long time for.

"Our expectations were lofty," said Michael Staden. "I don't think nine wins was really something we expected."

"I think six," added Mark Shaw. "Maybe six or seven was what we expected."

An expectation exceeded.

"It's been a long time since we were enjoying ten win seasons," said Jim Fawcett. "We are ready to do it again tonight."

With this season's success so far, optimism for the future.

"To be able to come to Orlando, and see the 'Noles win tonight, and beat those Sooners, we're ready to go," said Fawcett. "Go 'Noles."

"We're going to show out today," added Staden. "Today's going to be a great day."

A great day, that finishes with a win Thursday night.

Kick-off against the Seminoles and the Sooners kicks at 5:30.

