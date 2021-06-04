Florida State falls to UCLA in opening game of Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team opened the Women's College World Series Thursday with a 4-0 loss to UCLA. The match-up was a pitcher's duel, with Kathryn Sandercock holding the Bruins scoreless until the fifth inning.

Kinsley Washington singled, and then advanced to second on a throwing error. Anna Vines scored her two batters later on a tough ball up the middle.

The Bruins would add three more in the sixth to seal up the 4-0 win.

Florida State stranded six runners in the loss. Rachel Garcia struck out 11 in seven innings of work, allowing five hits and walking two.

The Seminoles will face Arizona Saturday at 2:30 in an elimination game.