Florida State embracing having spring, summer to grow as team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team kicks off fall camp in two weeks and one day, and for head coach Mike Norvell and company, it's been way smoother of a year two than year one.

Coach talking Thursday at ACC Media Days that they've been able to get into more of a rhythm this year with spring ball happening. He said hosting camps and seeing the team this summer has been a lot of fun, and it's been great to use this time to build those relationships.

"We have a handful of transfers and freshman that have come in and joined this program that they're building their way and being able to invest and go through the challenges of the workouts, go through the spring practice and really put on display their identity and the impact they're going to be able to make within our program," he said. "I'm grateful for this spring and all we were able to accomplish leading into summer and I'm really excited about fall camp that's ahead."

Florida State opens fall camp on August 7.