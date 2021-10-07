Florida State Drops Four-Setter at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — A strong defensive effort by rival Miami was too much for Florida State Volleyball as it fell to the Hurricanes, 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 11-25), on Wednesday night at the James L. Knight Sports Complex.

The Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1) recorded 85 digs in the four-set match, getting under much of the Seminoles’ (10-4, 3-2) attack throughout the night. FSU was also hurt by its 29 attack errors while Miami limited itself to just 13.

“We had some disappointing play on the road,” FSU Head Coach Chris Poole said. “We had 58 errors on our side of the net in a four-set match. That is not normal for our team. Miami played great and deserved the win. We need to learn from this experience.”

Florida State’s offense came largely through its middle blockers, as junior Emma Clothier led FSU with 13 kills and reigning ACC Freshman of the Week Khori Louis recorded 11 kills and a .348 hitting percentage.

The Seminoles were unable to get their blocking going, mustering two team blocks while the Hurricanes recorded 12.5.

Five Seminoles amassed double-figure totals in digs, led by Morgan Chacon and Emery Dupes’ 16 digs apiece. Redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier added another double-double with 37 assists and 15 digs. Senior Caroline Golden (13 digs) and junior Lauryn Burrows (12 digs) each made some highlight reel plays in the back row on Wednesday night.

FSU’s one set that was won came in the opening set. It took a 15-8 lead on a service ace from Burrows, but Miami came back to take a 23-22 lead on a kill. Both teams traded points in the next five rallies until an attack error by Miami and a kill by Audrey Koenig allowed FSU to take the opening frame 27-25.

Miami made its adjustments and took control of the match beginning in the second set. FSU made late comebacks in sets two and three, but the Hurricanes separated themselves in the fourth set to take the match.

FSU returns to the court on Sunday to face Duke on the road at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.