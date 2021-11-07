Florida State drops 28-14 contest to NC State

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State’s valiant second-half comeback attempt came up short as NC State earned a 28-14 win over the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles limited the Wolfpack to 14 points and just 41 yards rushing in the second half but could not overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit.

Starting quarterback McKenzie Milton completed 22-of-44 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown in his first start since September 25. Milton was effective in the second half as he directed two scoring drives and threw for 154 yards. He brought the Seminoles from 14 down to within seven at 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

Milton connected with eight different receivers with Keyshawn Helton and Andrew Parchment both catching a team-high four passes. Jashaun Corbin was Florida State’s leader on the ground as he gained 38 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Jammie Robinson totaled a team-high 10 tackles and his second interception of the season. Robinson’s first half interception of NC State’s Devin Leary broke a streak of 228 passes without an interception for the Wolfpack quarterback.

Florida State will play its final home game of the season Saturday versus the University of Miami. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 start and will be broadcast by ESPN.