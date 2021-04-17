Florida State defense benefitting from being another year older

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One look at social media after Florida State football games this past fall, and it was the defense that had Seminole fans upset. They had a right to be, as the stats don't lie.

Florida State finished 107th in the country in total defense and 105th in scoring defense. The defensive line, with some much hype, failed to produce. It's a new year, and everyone's a year older. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said that's been apparent with their growth.

"Year two, them being with each other, them understanding how important that is," he said. "I think you take it for granted and then a play happens and you're like, that was critical. You're learning from some errors that happened and just the maturity of the group."

Florida State opens the season September 5 at home against Notre Dame.