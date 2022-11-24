Florida State defeats rival Miami in ACC indoor women's volleyball match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State volleyball team (19-9, 11-6) made a strong case for a NCAA Tournament bid Wednesday afternoon with a sweep (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) over the Miami Hurricanes (19-10, 12-6) in Coral Gables, Fla. This is the first time the Seminoles have swept the Hurricanes in Coral Gables since 2016 and it is also the first time the Noles have beaten Miami twice in the same season since 2019.

“I’m really proud of our team today,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “They did a great job following the game plan and were focused all match. Miami is always a tough place to play. It’s a great time to play our best match of the year against a top 30 team.”

Miami jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set, but then the Seminoles took over the match. The Noles used a furious run to take a 15-14 lead and went on to take 10 out of the final 16 points to take the first set. The Noles dominated every aspect of the set hitting .265 while holding the Hurricanes to a .091 hitting percentage.

The Seminoles used that momentum from the first set and jumped out to a 15-7 lead and never looked back in a 25-16 second set victory.

The third set started the same way as set one with the Noles jumping out to a 8-2 lead. The Noles used a fierce 7-0 run to tie the match at 10. The two teams traded points, but the Noles used a quick 3-0 run to create some separation and went on to clinch the match.

After not playing in the first match against Miami due to injury, freshman Audrey Rothman made her presence known with a game-high 13 kills on just 19 attempts. Audrey Koenig added 11 kills for the Noles.

The Noles will complete the regular season on Saturday with a match against No. 13 Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga, at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

The Noles will then find out their postseason fate on Sunday night. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPNU.