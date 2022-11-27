Florida State defeats Arkansas, advances to national semifinal round of NCAA women's soccer tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (17-2-3) defeated third-seeded Arkansas (13-4-5) 1-0 on Saturday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex in front of 2,667 people, the largest postseason crowd in FSU history and sixth largest crowd at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Saturday night’s win sends the Seminoles to their 13th College Cup appearance in program history and fourth in the last five years.

The Seminoles improved to 11-4-2 all-time in the Elite Eight and 55-2-1 at home in the NCAA Tournament.

Cristina Roque led the Florida State defense, shutting out the Razorbacks with five saves. On the offensive side, Jenna Nighswonger created chances for the Seminoles ultimately leading up to the lone goal of the match.

Saturday night’s contest was relatively even on paper, with the Seminoles gaining an edge in shots with 13 compared to the Razorbacks’ 11.

In the first half, Arkansas led with 52 percent of the possession and the Seminoles led in the second half with 54 percent. Both teams finished the game with five corner kicks apiece.

The lone goal of the match came from none other than a corner kick off Nighswonger’s left foot.

Nighswonger sent the ball into the near post from the right corner and a failed clearance attempt from an Arkansas player resulted in an own goal. Even though Nighswonger doesn’t officially get credit for creating the goal, she has been a threat on the field this season tallying three goals and six assists off set pieces and corners.

Up next, the Seminoles head back to Cary, North Carolina for the College Cup with an ACC Championship rematch against second-seeded North Carolina on December 2.