Florida State continues to work, Purdy to back-up Milton if Travis can't play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said Monday in his weekly press conference that he still has full confidence in the 0-3 Seminoles. He said he still believes this team has the ability to turn things around this year.

The work to make sure that confidence can be translated into results continued Tuesday. Norvell said they're working on getting ready for Louisville, but also on correcting their own mistakes. Florida State had six turnovers in their loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. Penalties equals lack of production for this Seminole offense, and Norvell addressed that Tuesday.

Also of note? Jordan Travis was injured Saturday at Wake, and if he can't play Norvell said Chubba Purdy will be the guy to back up McKenzie Milton.

"I think the consistency of what we ask him to do in practice," he said Tuesday after practice. "He's seeing it a little bit quicker and he's trusting things, anytime if he has a check or a possibility of just the the confidence in making that. He's been putting in a lot of time, and I'm seeing some great growth from him, so I'm definitely excited about the steps he's taken."

Saturday's match-up with Louisville is set for a 3:30 kick at Doak.