Florida State completes baseball series sweep of James Madison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team defeated James Madison 17-10 Sunday afternoon inside Howser Stadium.

FSU (3-0) tallied 20 hits during the game.

Jordan Carrion led the Florida State offense has he went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a two run double in the bottom of third and a two run triple in the fourth inning for four RBI.

James Tibbs III went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a solo home in the fourth and a triple in the fifth inning for three RBI.

Treyton Rank had a two RBI triple, Colton Vincent had two hits with a two RBI double, Titan Kamaka hit a two run home run in the eighth inning.

Jaime Ferrer had two hits with an RBI, Cam Smith hit a solo home run and Nander De Sedas had an RBI hit in the win.

The Seminoles sent six pitchers to the mound as Doug Kirkland pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, gave up a hit, no earned runs, a walk and tallied one strikeout to earn the win.

Florida State held a 17-3 lead after the eighth inning.

Jacob Steinburg led JMU (0-3) with two hits with a three run double, a run scored and three RBI.

The Dukes also used six pitchers in the game.

Up next, Florida State travels east to Jacksonville to take on the Jacksonville University Dolphins Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside John Sessions Stadium.