Florida State cheerleading team secures national championship

Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition.

“I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,” FSU Spirit Group coordinator Cristina Gold said. “They have put in so much work to get here and to win a national championship makes it all worth it.”

The 2023 national championship is FSU’s first at the UCA competition and the first ever for a Seminole coed team. Florida State last won a national championship in cheerleading in the all-girl division at NCA nationals in 1997.

The members of the national championship team are Kealani Abasial, Kealoha Abasial, Keoki Abasial, Parker Apple, Jonah Cass, Kennedi Chalmers, Sydney Connolly, Harper Coombs, Jay Crump, Juliana Donaldson, Courtney Downing, Camrynn Easterling, Zaria Floyd, Robert Holmes, Taylor Holmes, Mia Johnson, Natalie Joles, Briana Leonard, Brenna Lowrey, Makenna O’Malley, Julia Mann, Kiana Martin, Shelby McMullin, Kamden Nelson, Jaley Rivers, Lexi Savelle and Jenna Selesnick.