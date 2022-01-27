Florida State cheer, dance finish fifth at nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Golden Girls and the Florida State cheer team are staples on the sidelines and at halftime of athletic events. Both proved to be some of the nation's best, at college nationals last week the dance team took fifth place for their jazz routine. Not wanting to be left out? Cheer, who took fifth place as well.

Both divisions are extremely difficult. Add in dealing with COVID, even some injuries in warm-ups, and to finish the way they did was a huge accomplishment.

"These kids are absolutely resilient," said head cheer coach Staci Sutton. "Cheer and Dance don't get as much respect as it should when it comes to the athleticism that it is now in 2022. The things they do on a daily basis and the work they put in to be at the level they are at is absolutely amazing. It's a long weekend of cheer and dance and their hearts poured out on that floor. They gave it all and they did great."