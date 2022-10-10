Florida State chases consistency as they look ahead to Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "For our guys and the effort they put forth into the game the physicality that showed, I was proud of them," said Florida State head football coach on Monday after their 19-17 loss at NC State. "We just have to continue to eliminate some of those critical and costly mistakes that have shown up."

Those mistakes Norvell is referring to? Dropped passes, penalties, and missed opportunities. To beat a good football team, those mistakes cannot show up. Florida State led the Wolfpack 17-3 heading into halftime. In the second half, they put up just 93 yards of offense, not enough to beat a top 15 team, and coach saying the Seminoles have to eliminate the lulls they've experienced to win.

"There's no complaints that I have about the work and the investment, the effort, the physicality, that's showing up," he said. "It's the consistency in our details. It's something we talked about when we first got back coming into fall camp. We need the consistency to show up in those areas."

Florida State hosts 4th ranked Clemson Saturday night at 7:30 in a game that can be watched on ABC 27.