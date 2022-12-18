Florida State breaks ground on Dunlap football center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Florida State broke ground on the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap football center.

The cost of the project is approximately $100 million and is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

"It's a special day, and this has been something that has been talked about for a long time, and now to see that progression, and we continue to pour into our players, you know we have done a good job over these last few years of trying to provide our guys the unique ways to maximize the potential that they have and to continue to grow and develop," said Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell. "I am really proud of the work that our players have done but to be able to have a state-of-the-art facility, I mean it is going to be incredible for our program and I am so excited about what the future holds with it."

It is an exciting time here in the Capital City, and it is a project that should be completed in 2024.