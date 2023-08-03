Florida State Board of Trustees sends strong message to ACC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State President Richard McCullough sent a strong message to the ACC Wednesday during a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. Unless there are radical changes in revenue distribution, he said the University will very seriously consider leaving the conference for a new one.

ACC schools are 30 millions dollars behind the Big Ten and the SEC from TV revenue distribution. McCullough said Florida State is one of the best media valued teams in the country, and something has to change.

"Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution," he said.

“Do we want to play games or do we want to compete?”



Drew Weatherford speaking now. Weatherford played QB for Florida State. https://t.co/uvHOUdXfed — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) August 2, 2023

Several board members agreed with McCullough. Drew Weatherford, who played quarterback for the Seminoles, had strong opinions as well.

"This is just one board members speaking," he said. "Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side in the ACC, it's not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion, it's a matter of how and when we leave."

Neither the President or athletic Director Micheal Alford gave a timeline as to when a decision will be made.