Florida State beats James Madison; Jarrett earns first win as FSU head baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team defeated James Madison 12-7 in the season opening game for both programs Friday inside Howser Stadium.

The result was victory No. 1 for first year FSU head baseball coach Link Jarrett leading the FSU baseball program.

The visiting Dukes (0-1) had a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

From that point, the Seminoles (1-0) held the lead for good as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and third innings each for a 7-1 advantage.

James Madison responded with three runs in the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 7-4, but FSU scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend its lead to 12-4.

James Madison added three runs in the top of the ninth.

Both teams finished the game with 10 hits.

FSU was led at the plate by DeAmez Ross who went 3-for-5 with three RBI, Jordan Carrion had three hits with two RBI, while Cam Smith and Sebastian Jimenez both had a hit with an RBI.

Six pitchers appeared for the Seminoles during the game as Wyatt Crowell went 2 2/3 innings, did not give up a run and struck out four batters to earn the win.

Fenwick Trimble led the Dukes with two hits and three RBI. James Madison used seven pitchers in the game.

The three game season opening season continues Saturday with a game beginning at 2 p.m.