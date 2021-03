INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — The Florida State Seminoles men's basketball team defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 71-53 to advance to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen on Monday night.

The win catapults the Seminoles to their third straight Sweet Sixteen appearance and seventh time overall.

No. 4 seeded Florida State will play No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines next in Indianapolis on March 28, with the time and network not yet announced.