Florida State beach volleyball tops LSU at CCSA Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (26-8) started their quest for the CCSA Championship with a 5-0 sweep over No. 6 LSU.

The Seminoles will advance to the next round in the winner’s bracket Friday at 1:30 PM EST against No. 2 TCU.

FSU 5, LSU 0

The Seminoles remain undefeated against the Tigers this season, defeating LSU by the largest margin this year. Florida State became the only team to sweep the Tigers so far this season and improve the all-time series lead to 16-2.

Redshirt senior duo, Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court two. The pair made easy work of the Tigers, defeating them in two sets 21-19, 21-16.

Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo kept the momentum going with another two-set win over LSU. On court four, the pair defeated the Tigers 21-14 in the first set. Chacon and Polo fought through extra points to seal the win 25-23.

All-Americans, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer proved their status, earning the match-clinching point for the Seminoles on court one. They dominated in the first set, winning 21-17. The second set was much closer as LSU took the lead for the first time at 18-17. Anderson and Bauer responded, retaking the advantage, and winning 24-22.

The veteran and true freshman pairing of Kate Privett and Anna Long fought through three sets to earn the fourth point for Florida State. The Tigers earned their only first set win 21-19 on court three against Privett and Long. The pair forced it to three sets with a 21-18 win in the second set. The momentum remained in favor of Privett and Long as they rolled through the third set quickly, winning 15-11.

The final, sweeping point came from the duo of Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon on court five. The pair won the first set 21-16 and lost the second set 21-17. The third set was the closest on this court, as they battled through extra points to decide a winner. White and Moon powered through and sealed the sweep, winning 16-14.