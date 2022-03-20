Florida State Beach Volleyball Sweeps on Day Two of March to May

GULF SHORES, ALA. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (12-3) won two top-20 matches against No. 20 Tulane and No. 15 South Carolina. The Seminoles improved to 3-1 in CCSA play following this weekend.

FSU 5, Tulane 0

The Seminoles swept Tulane 5-0, increasing their series lead to 15-0. Florida State only gave up one set in the duration of the match.

Jordan Polo and Anna Long got the scoring started for the Seminoles today on court four. The pair defeated Tulane 21-13, 21-12.

Shortly after, Kate Privett and Raelyn White earned the second match point for Florida State on court five. The pair held Tulane to 15 points in each set.

Liz Waters-Leiga and Jenna Johnson earned their second win as a pair this season on court two. The duo held the lead the entire time, beating Tulane 21-17, 21-9.

Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon added another match point, winning 21-10, 21-14. The pair now holds the seventh spot for all-time victories by a pair at Florida State with 39 wins.

Court one was the last court to finish the first match of the day with three very close sets. Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer won the first set 22-20 and then lost the second 21-18. In the third set, the pair kept Tulane to only three points, winning the match 15-3.

FSU 5, South Carolina 0

The Seminoles beat South Carolina for the second time this season, this time 5-0. Florida State currently leads the all-time series 19-0.

Court five earned the first match point on the day, winning 21-19 in both sets. Raelyn White and Kate Privett are now 12-2 this season. Privett leads on court five all-time at FSU with 57 wins.

Jordan Polo and Anna Long fought through three sets to earn the second match point for the Seminoles. The pair led early, winning the first set 21-13 and then dropped the second set 21-17. Polo and Long fought through a point-for-point third set and came out on top 17-15.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick went unbeaten on the weekend following their final win 23-21, 21-14 on court two.

Liz Waters-Leiga and Jenna Johnson moved down to court three and earned the fourth match point for Florida State. The duo won their match 21-12, 21-15.

Once again, court one earned the last point of the match. Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer defeated South Carolina 21-13, 21-11.

Scoring Summary – FSU 5, Tulane 0

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FSU) def. Maddie Speicher/Kendall Peters (Tulane): 22-20, 17-21, 15-3 Jenna Johnson/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) def. Lara Torruella/Samantha Mehlman (Tulane): 21-17, 21-9 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) def. Sara Hall/Ashton Mares (Tulane): 21-10, 21-13 Anna Long/Joran Polo (FSU) def. Josie Cole/Sam Green (Tulane): 21-13, 21-12 Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FSU) def. Haley Gibson/Savka Popovic (Tulane): 21-15, 21-15

Order of Finish: 4,5,2,3,1

Scoring Summary – FSU 5, South Carolina 0

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FSU) Skylar Allen/Whitley Ballard (SC): 21-13, 21-11 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) def. Lauren Wilcock/Jordan Smith (SC): 23-21, 21-14 Jenna Johnson/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) def. Kaeli Crews/Hannah Mackenhausen (SC): 21-12, 21-15 Anna Long/Joran Polo (FSU) def. Peyton Gray/Abby Carroll (SC): 21-13, 17-21, 17-15 Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FSU) def. Sophie Manson/Sophie Bengoechea (SC): 21-19, 21-19

Order of Finish: 5,4,2,3,1

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Beach Invitational. They will take on TCU, Tampa, and LSU on Saturday, March 26th followed by Houston Baptist and Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Sunday, March 27th.