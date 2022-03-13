Florida State Beach Volleyball Splits the First Day at Stetson Sun-N-Sand Invitational

DELAND, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Seminoles (8-2) finished 1-1 after a rainy first day at the Stetson Sun-N-Sand Invitational. Due to the first match of the tournament going through a rain delay, the rest of the matches were finalized after three match points. The invitational format played courts one, three, and five first, followed by courts four and five if necessary.

FSU 1, USC 3

After an almost two-hour rain delay, the Seminoles lost their second match of the season 3-1 to No. 2 USC.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer dropped the first match point of the day on court one, losing 21-12, 21-13. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick saw similar results dropping court three to USC 21-16, 21-14.

On court five, Kate Privett and Raelyn White earned the solo match point for the Seminoles. The pair came back after a first set loss to win 19-21, 21-19, 15-8.

The match was finalized on court two after Morgan Chacon and Liz Waters-Leiga fell to USC 21-16, 21-17.

Caitlin Moon and Jordan Polo’s match was cut short after USC took the third point. The pair won the first set 22-20 before they were sent off.

The Seminoles will have a chance to play USC again on April 16th at the Center of Effort Challenge in San Luis Obispo, California.

FSU 3, Tampa 0

The Seminoles bounced back from this morning’s loss to defeat Tampa 3-0. Florida State remains unbeaten against Tampa and leads the series 5-0.

Kate Privett and Raelyn White earned their second win on the day, beating Tampa 21-13, 21-15. The pair is now 8-1 on the season and 7-0 on court five. Privett improved her court five wins record to 53.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the next match point on court one. They put away Tampa in two sets, 21-19, 21-16.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick also redeemed themselves from this morning and held Tampa to only nine points in the first set and 13 in the second set.

Due to time restraints, the pairs of Jordan Polo/Caitlin Moon and Morgan Chacon/Liz-Waters-Leiga did not get the chance to compete in the match.

Scoring Summary – FSU 1, USC 3

Tina Graudina/Hailey Harward (USC) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FSU) 21-12, 21-13 Megan Kraft/Sammy Slater (USC) def. Morgan Chacon/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) 21-16, 21-17 Julia Scoles/Delaynie Maple (USC) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) 21-16, 21-14 Caitlin Moon/Jordan Polo (FSU) vs. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) no result Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FSU) def. Mollie Ebertin/Sunny Villapando (USC) 19-21, 21-19, 15-8

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,5,2)

Scoring Summary – FSU 3, Tampa 0

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FSU) def. Julia Oswald/Rachel Rosequist (UT) 21-19, 21-16 Kiersten Anderson/Payton Brunick (UT) vs. Morgan Chacon/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) no result Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) def. Melissa Elias/Maddie Hart (UT) 21-9, 21-13 Katie McKiel/Sara Szalay (UT) vs. Caitlin Moon/Jordan Polo (FSU) no result Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FSU) def. Claire Overton/Valerie Rosequist (UT) 21-13, 21-15

Order of finish: Doubles (5,1,3)

Looking Forward

The Seminoles have one more match this weekend at 8:00 AM on Sunday, March 13th against Stetson. The match will be live-streamed on ESPN+.