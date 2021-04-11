Florida State Beach Volleyball picks up two sweeps on Senior Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The third-ranked Florida State beach volleyball team (24-4) had reasons to celebrate on Saturday as they earned their 13th and 14th sweeps of the season with 5-0 wins over No. 17 Stetson and UNF and celebrated their 11 seniors during Senior Day.

NO. 3 FLORIDA STATE 5, NO. 17 STETSON 0

The Seminoles and the Hatters got an early start to the morning with an 8 am match. This did not slow Florida State down as they defeated Stetson 5-0 with four straight-set wins.

Jenna Johnson and Kate Privett got things started for the Garnet and Gold earning a 21-17, 21-11 win on court five. Keara Rutz and Torrey Van Winden expanded the lead to two with a 21-13, 21-14 win on court two. That win improved Rutz and Van Winden to 24-2 together on the season with all of their matches on court two.

Liz Waters-Leiga and Maddie Anderson teamed up together for the first time all season on court four and clinched the match for the Noles. They were behind 5-3 early in the first set but pulled out a 21-16 first set win. In the second set, they took an early lead and kept it, on their way to winning 21-11.

Sara Putt and Raelyn White played together for the first time all season as well. The Seminole duo expanded the FSU lead to four with a 21-12, 24-22 win on court three.

The only court that went three sets was court one as Alaina Chacon and Molly McBain battled to a 31-29 first set win. They would lose the second set 22-20 and fall behind 4-2 in the third set. Chacon and McBain would win nine of the next 11 points to take an 11-6 lead before winning the third set 15-11.

NO. 3 FLORIDA STATE 5, UNF 0

After another rain delay on the weekend the Seminoles earned their 14th sweep of the season with a 5-0 win over UNF. Florida State once again won four of the five matches in straight sets.

Maddie Anderson and Liz Waters-Leiga earned their second win of the day, this time on court three. They won 21-8, 21-13. Sara Putt and Payton Caffrey teamed up for the first time this season and gave the Noles a 2-0 lead with a 21-19, 21-14 win on court four.

Jenna Johnson and Kate Privett clinched the match on court five 21-12, 21-19 to move FSU to 24-4 on the season.

Alaina Chacon and Molly McBain expanded the Seminole lead to four with a 21-17, 21-18 win on court one. Keara Rutz and Torrey Van Winden finished off the match with a three set win on court two. They lost the first set 21-19 and went on to win the final two sets, 21-17, 15-10.

Florida State wraps up the regular season next week in Gulf Shores, Ala. on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. FSU is scheduled to play Tulane, LSU and Southern Miss.

For more information, visit Facebook (Florida State Beach Volleyball), Twitter (FSU_BeachVB) and Instagram (FSUbeachvolleyball).

